Play Games24x7 and Junglee appeal Supreme Court over 28% GST
Business
Big names in online gaming, like Play Games24x7 and Junglee Games, are taking their fight to the Supreme Court after a ruling that upheld a hefty 28% GST on online games and validated retrospective tax demands totaling over ₹1.5 trillion.
The gaming firms say the tax should only hit platform fees (what they actually earn), not every rupee players put in.
Experts warn gaming firms at risk
Legal experts warn this could seriously shake up the industry, putting some companies at risk of going broke.
The Supreme Court will now decide if these petitions deserve a second look, so for gamers and game makers alike, all eyes are on what happens next.