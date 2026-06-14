Bharat Innovates 2026: Modi meets top global investors in France
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leading venture capitalists, global investors, and innovation ecosystem leaders in Nice, France, on Sunday. The meeting was held ahead of the launch of 'Bharat Innovates 2026,' a major event to highlight India's deep-tech and start-up potential globally. French President Emmanuel Macron also attended the meeting with Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood.
Global engagement
Interaction with Indian entrepreneurs
During his time in Nice, PM Modi also interacted with Ritesh Agarwal, the CEO of OYO Rooms, and Indian entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala. The high-profile event brought together top innovation start-ups from India, France, and around the world. It marks a major milestone in the ongoing 'India-France Year of Innovation' and highlights the rapidly growing tech partnership between both countries.
Event significance
Bharat Innovates 2026
The three-day innovation conclave, from June 14-16, will connect Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders, and academic institutions. More than 120 Indian deep-tech start-ups and over 15 leading higher education institutions are participating in the event. It will showcase cutting-edge innovations across advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, defense innovation, biotechnology, healthcare, and climate solutions among other future-focused domains.
Diplomatic tour
PM Modi's visit to France
PM Modi's visit to France is his seventh official trip since 2014. He will also go on a historic bilateral visit to Slovakia from June 14-16, before returning to France for a two-day stay from June 16-18. India's participation in the G7 Summit on June 16-17 shows its role as a key global player. "At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South." PM Modi said.
Tech summit
India at VivaTech Summit
PM Modi will end his visit on June 18 in Paris, where he will join President Macron at the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and start-up event. India will have the largest pavilion at this year's summit. This move, along with Bharat Innovates 2026, will firmly position India as a global hub for digital transformation.