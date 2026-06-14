Bharat Innovates 2026: Modi meets top global investors in France

Diplomatic tour

PM Modi's visit to France

PM Modi's visit to France is his seventh official trip since 2014. He will also go on a historic bilateral visit to Slovakia from June 14-16, before returning to France for a two-day stay from June 16-18. India's participation in the G7 Summit on June 16-17 shows its role as a key global player. "At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South." PM Modi said.