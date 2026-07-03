PM Modi to open ₹7,500cr Sanand plant with 5bn-chip capacity Business Jul 03, 2026

Big news for tech and industry: Prime Minister Modi is set to open a massive ₹7,500 crore semiconductor facility in Sanand this Saturday.

This plant, part of the India Semiconductor Mission, will boost India's ability to package and test chips.

Once fully running, it can produce up to 5 billion chips a year for everything from cars and telecom gear to 5G devices and smart gadgets.