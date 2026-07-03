PM Modi to open ₹7,500cr Sanand plant with 5bn-chip capacity
Big news for tech and industry: Prime Minister Modi is set to open a massive ₹7,500 crore semiconductor facility in Sanand this Saturday.
This plant, part of the India Semiconductor Mission, will boost India's ability to package and test chips.
Once fully running, it can produce up to 5 billion chips a year for everything from cars and telecom gear to 5G devices and smart gadgets.
Sanand facility is a team effort
The Sanand facility is a team effort between CG Semi Pvt Ltd, Japan's Renesas Electronics, and Thailand's Stars Microelectronics.
It kicked off product testing last August with a pilot line launch by Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
CG Semi Chairman G.C. Chaturvedi says they're already planning a second facility by 2027, aiming to make India a bigger player in global chip manufacturing.