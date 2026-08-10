PMJDY has opened more than 58.84cr accounts, women hold 32.79cr
Business
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has helped open more than 58.84 crore bank accounts since 2014, making banking way more accessible across India.
What's cool is that women now own over half of these accounts, 32.79 crore, showing a real shift toward financial inclusion.
PMJDY rural concentration, social security signups
Most PMJDY accounts, 45.77 crore, belong to people in rural and semi-urban areas, so even folks far from big cities are getting banking access.
The scheme also links to social security programs with huge sign-ups: 59.18 crore for accident insurance, 28.05 crore for life insurance, and 9.40 crore for pensions.
Plus, the RBI has set up thousands of centers since 2017 to teach people about banking and digital finance basics.