PMJDY has opened more than 58.84cr accounts, women hold 32.79cr

Most PMJDY accounts, 45.77 crore, belong to people in rural and semi-urban areas, so even folks far from big cities are getting banking access.

The scheme also links to social security programs with huge sign-ups: 59.18 crore for accident insurance, 28.05 crore for life insurance, and 9.40 crore for pensions.

Plus, the RBI has set up thousands of centers since 2017 to teach people about banking and digital finance basics.