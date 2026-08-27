PMJDY reaches 59.09 cr accounts across India with ₹3,16,514 cr

12 years after its launch, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has brought basic banking to 59.09 crore accounts across India, collecting ₹3,16,514 crore in deposits.

Most account holders are women (55.7%), and 77.8% of accounts are located in rural and semi-urban areas, showing how the scheme has reached those who needed it most.