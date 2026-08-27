PMJDY reaches 59.09 cr accounts across India with ₹3,16,514 cr
Business
12 years after its launch, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has brought basic banking to 59.09 crore accounts across India, collecting ₹3,16,514 crore in deposits.
Most account holders are women (55.7%), and 77.8% of accounts are located in rural and semi-urban areas, showing how the scheme has reached those who needed it most.
Deposits up 12.8 times to ₹5,356
Since 2014, deposits have risen 12.8 times, now at ₹5,356 each.
41.29 crore RuPay debit cards have been handed out with perks like accident insurance up to ₹2 lakh and overdrafts up to ₹10,000.
PMJDY also powers direct benefit transfers through the JAM (Jan-Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) framework, so government money goes straight into accounts without middlemen or delays.