PNB raises $420M in overseas fundraising, targets $2.5B by September

Along with the FCNR(B) deposits, Srivastava revealed that PNB is also planning to raise another $500 million through overseas bonds.

This would take the bank's overall overseas fundraising target to a whopping $3 billion.

He said, "As far as FCNR(B) deposit is concerned, we have set a target of $2.5 billion. Another... we are trying for MTM raising the bond size also overseas of half a billion."