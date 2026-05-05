PNB's Q4 results: Net profit rise 14% YoY to ₹5,225cr
What's the story
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reported a strong 14% year-on-year increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The bank's net profit stood at ₹5,225 crore, up from ₹4,567 crore in the same period last year. However, the bank's net interest income (NII) witnessed a nearly 4% YoY decline to ₹10,380 crore from ₹10,757 crore in 2025.
Asset quality
Asset quality shows sequential improvement
Despite the dip in NII, PNB's asset quality showed a sequential improvement. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.95% from 3.19% in the previous quarter, while net NPAs stood at 0.29%, down from 0.32%. Provisions for the quarter were ₹424 crore, lower than ₹1,150 crore of the previous quarter but higher than ₹360 crore reported a year ago.
Dividend announcement
PNB announces dividend of ₹3 per equity share
Along with its financial results, PNB has also announced a dividend of ₹3 per equity share, which is 150% of the face value of ₹2 each for FY26. The dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The bank also reported an 11% increase in global business to ₹29.72 lakh crore, with domestic business growing nearly 10% to ₹28.45 lakh crore.
Financial metrics
CASA ratio improves to 73.7%
PNB's global deposits grew 9.25% YoY and 3.08% quarter-on-quarter to ₹17.11 lakh crore, while advances rose 13% YoY and 2.45% QoQ to ₹12.61 lakh crore. The lender's CASA ratio also improved to 73.7% in the fourth quarter from 71.28% in the year-ago period.