PNB's Q4 results: Net profit rise 14% YoY to ₹5,225cr

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reported a strong 14% year-on-year increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The bank's net profit stood at ₹5,225 crore, up from ₹4,567 crore in the same period last year. However, the bank's net interest income (NII) witnessed a nearly 4% YoY decline to ₹10,380 crore from ₹10,757 crore in 2025.

Asset quality Asset quality shows sequential improvement Despite the dip in NII, PNB's asset quality showed a sequential improvement. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.95% from 3.19% in the previous quarter, while net NPAs stood at 0.29%, down from 0.32%. Provisions for the quarter were ₹424 crore, lower than ₹1,150 crore of the previous quarter but higher than ₹360 crore reported a year ago.

Dividend announcement PNB announces dividend of ₹3 per equity share Along with its financial results, PNB has also announced a dividend of ₹3 per equity share, which is 150% of the face value of ₹2 each for FY26. The dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The bank also reported an 11% increase in global business to ₹29.72 lakh crore, with domestic business growing nearly 10% to ₹28.45 lakh crore.

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