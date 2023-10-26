PNB reports a 327% rise in Q2 net profit

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:33 pm Oct 26, 202302:33 pm

Gross non-performing assets have declined to 6.96%

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revealed a remarkable 327% surge in net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal year, amounting to Rs. 1,756 crore. The state-owned bank's performance during the July-September timeframe highlights consistent asset quality, marked by a decrease in both gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net non-performing assets (NNPA). This development signals a positive trajectory for PNB, emphasizing its growth and resilience in the banking industry.

Gross non-performing assets decline to 6.96%

During the second quarter, PNB experienced a substantial reduction in its gross non-performing assets (GNPA), which fell from 10.48% to 6.96%. This drop signifies an enhancement in the bank's asset quality and its capacity to manage risk efficiently. A lower GNPA ratio is essential for banks as it represents their financial well-being and ability to bounce back from bad loans.

Net non-performing assets fall to 1.47%

Besides the decline in GNPA, PNB also disclosed a decrease in net non-performing assets (NNPA) for the July-September period, dropping from 3.80% to 1.47%. The NNPA ratio serves as another vital indicator of a bank's financial health, as it calculates the ratio of net non-performing assets to total net advances. A lower NNPA ratio implies that the bank has made sufficient provisions for bad loans and is better equipped to handle potential losses.