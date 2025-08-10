PNB to sell non-performing assets worth ₹5,000cr to these companies

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has identified around 100 non-performing asset (NPA) accounts for sale to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in the current fiscal. The total book size of these accounts is estimated at around ₹4,000-5,000 crore. PNB's Managing Director and CEO Ashok Chandra said they expect a minimum recovery of 40-50% from this sale.

Growth trajectory PNB's total business grew by 11.6% in Q1 FY26 In an interview with PTI, Chandra revealed that PNB's total business grew by 11.6% to ₹27.19 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of the present financial year. The bank is now aiming for a total business of ₹29.56 lakh crore this fiscal year, and hopes to surpass this target by reaching ₹30 lakh crore by March 2026.

Profit emphasis Focus on operating profit Chandra stressed that PNB is focused on operating profit. He noted that the bank has already achieved its highest-ever operating profit of ₹7,081 crore in the first quarter. The MD also said that every aspect of the bank's business, including deposit mobilization and corporate loan book growth, should contribute to its bottom line.