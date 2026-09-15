PNC Infratech stock falls 20% after NHAI extends ban

PNC Infratech's stock took a sharp 20% hit, falling to ₹140, after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) extended its ban on Awadh Expressway Pvt Ltd, the concessionaire promoted by PNC, for three years.

This means PNC Infratech can't bid for new highway projects under NHAI or the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for now.

The move is tied to issues from the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway project.