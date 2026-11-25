PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery reports ₹142cr sales during Navratri Diwali
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery just had a festive season, with sales reaching ₹142 crore during Navratri and Diwali, a 54.44% jump from last year.
This number doesn't even count gold sales, showing just how popular their diamond jewelry has become.
PNGS Reva Dhanteras sales ₹14.11cr
Dhanteras was a standout day, bringing in ₹14.11 crore (up 61.12% from last year). The company's push to open more of its own stores seems to be paying off.
On the stock front, PNGS Reva's share price nudged up to ₹524.30, and its market cap now stands at ₹1,661.95 crore since launching on the stock exchange in March 2026.