Pocket FM doubles annual revenue run rate past $400 million
Business
Pocket FM, the audio storytelling app, just doubled its annual revenue run rate to over $400 million.
Their secret? Letting users unlock new episodes for a small fee after some free listening, plus using AI to speed up and polish content creation.
It's a mix that's clearly working.
Pocket FM raises $103 million to expand
Now reaching more than 250 million listeners across India, the US and Europe, and offering over 100,000 audio series, Pocket FM is going big.
They've also raised $103 million in funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and StepStone Group to help them expand even further and keep up with the fast-moving digital content world.