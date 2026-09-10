Pocket FM hits $500 million ARR, Rohan Nayak credits AI content
Business
Pocket FM, the Indian audio platform, just hit a $500 million annual revenue run rate, twice what it was last year.
Co-founder and CEO Rohan Nayak says AI-powered content creation is behind this huge leap.
Pocket FM catalog 93% AI-made
Now, 93% of Pocket FM's catalog and nearly all new content are made with AI, cutting production costs by about 80 times.
That means it's able to drop 100 hours of fresh audio every day and has built up a massive library of over 770,000 series.
Pocket FM reaches 250 million+ listeners
Even with all that automation, human creators still drive the ideas.
Nayak points out that blending tech and creativity lets Pocket FM reach its audience of more than 250 million listeners in over 20 countries.