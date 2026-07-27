Policybazaar launches US$ term insurance for NRIs at GIFT City
Policybazaar just rolled out term insurance plans in US dollars for non-resident Indians (NRIs), available through GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre.
Now, NRIs can pay premiums and get claim payouts in dollars, so their coverage actually matches their overseas earnings and expenses.
This is a smart way to dodge the headache of rupee depreciation; for example, a ₹2 crore policy from 1996 would be worth only $200,000 today because of currency drops.
Dollar payouts for NRIs, digital onboarding
No more worrying about currency conversions during claims; everything stays in dollars, making things simpler for families.
The whole sign-up and medical check process is digital and streamlined, so getting insured is quick and hassle-free.
It's all part of GIFT City's push to offer global-friendly financial services tailored for NRIs under Indian regulations.