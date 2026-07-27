Policybazaar launches US$ term insurance for NRIs at GIFT City

Policybazaar just rolled out term insurance plans in US dollars for non-resident Indians (NRIs), available through GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre.

Now, NRIs can pay premiums and get claim payouts in dollars, so their coverage actually matches their overseas earnings and expenses.

This is a smart way to dodge the headache of rupee depreciation; for example, a ₹2 crore policy from 1996 would be worth only $200,000 today because of currency drops.