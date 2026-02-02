Policybazaar parent to raise funds via QIP: Here's why
PB Fintech, the company behind Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, is looking to raise new funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).
The board will meet on February 5 to lock in the plan, aiming to use the money for strategic investments, acquisitions, and partnerships—both in India and abroad.
Cash reserves and strong quarterly performance
The QIP proceeds are proposed to be utilized for pursuing inorganic opportunities; the company has around ₹2,100 crore of cash and equivalents.
Even though shares dropped 4.6% recently to ₹1,545 each, the company's performance has been strong: net profit jumped 165% year-on-year in Q3 FY26 to ₹189 crore, while revenue rose 37% to ₹1,771 crore.
Key business metrics
Insurance premiums shot up by 45%, with new protection premium up by 68%. Their UAE business saw premiums climb 62%.
On the lending side, disbursals soared by 84% to nearly ₹10,000 crore. Credit revenue also grew a healthy 37%.