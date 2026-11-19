Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron urges staff to use AI
Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron is urging his team to start using AI to automate their daily tasks, saying those who don't adapt might lose their jobs.
In a post on X, he encouraged staff to work toward replacing themselves with AI, making it clear that the company is betting big on automation.
Marc Boiron defends automation after pushback
Boiron's message got some pushback for being blunt about job security, but he stands by it: he thinks automating routine work will actually help employees move into more meaningful roles.
Some folks agree, saying AI frees them up for bigger projects.
This move echoes what Meta has explored, highlighting the ongoing debate over how much AI should reshape our jobs.