Polymarket pauses international exchange after data provider hack, promises refunds
Business
Polymarket, the prediction market platform, has hit pause on its international exchange after a hack through a third-party data provider led to unauthorized withdrawals.
The team spotted the issue thanks to user reports on social media and says trading will resume at 3pm ET.
If your wallet was affected, they've promised full refunds.
Polymarket US operations still running
The hack has been reported to UK law enforcement as the data provider's country of operation is there, but Polymarket's US operations are still running normally.
This all comes just days before the big spike in trading expected for the US midterm elections.
The company says it's focused on protecting user funds and getting everything back up and running as soon as possible.