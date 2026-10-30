Polymarket pauses international exchange after UK data provider hack, refunds
Business
Polymarket, the prediction market platform, has put its international exchange on hold after a third-party data provider got hacked.
This led to some users having funds withdrawn without their OK.
The good news: Polymarket says everyone affected will get refunds, and since the third-party provider's country of operation is the UK Polymarket has looped in UK law enforcement, and they're aiming to have trading back up by 3pm ET.
Polymarket: domestic running, international on polygon
Since the provider operates in the UK Polymarket has looped in UK law enforcement.
If you use their domestic platform, no worries, it's running smoothly as usual.
The international side runs on polygon blockchain and isn't U.S.-regulated.