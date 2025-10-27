Next Article
Poonawalla Fincorp shares pop 5% on AI solutions launch
Business
Poonawalla Fincorp's shares popped over 5% today as the company unveiled five fresh AI-powered solutions, including an Early Warning System and smarter Suspicious Transaction Reporting.
This digital push is all about making the company more proactive and tech-forward in the financial space.
Anshul Jain from Lakshmishree sees strong breakout potential
The stock opened at ₹485.40 and climbed to ₹511.70 during the day.
According to Anshul Jain from Lakshmishree, this strong move signals a solid breakout with support at key technical levels.
If momentum keeps up, targets of ₹620—and possibly even ₹700—could be on the horizon.