Poonawalla Fincorp shares pop 5% on AI solutions launch

Anshul Jain from Lakshmishree sees strong breakout potential

The stock opened at ₹485.40 and climbed to ₹511.70 during the day.

According to Anshul Jain from Lakshmishree, this strong move signals a solid breakout with support at key technical levels.

If momentum keeps up, targets of ₹620—and possibly even ₹700—could be on the horizon.