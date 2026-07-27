Porsche to cut 5,000 jobs by 2035 under restructuring plan
Business
Big changes are coming to Porsche: the iconic car brand is set to cut 5,000 jobs by 2035 as part of a major restructuring plan.
This follows earlier layoffs this year, and was announced in a joint statement from both management and labor reps.
The move is aimed at helping Porsche stay competitive in a tough market.
Porsche funds €2.1 billion factory modernization
Rising costs and intense competition are pushing Porsche to rethink how it operates.
To keep up, they're investing €2.1 billion into modernizing their main factories.
While job cuts aren't easy news, Porsche says they'll handle them responsibly.
They've also extended guarantees for their factory locations until 2035, hoping to keep things stable for current workers as they navigate these changes.