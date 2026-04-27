Porsche to sell stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group
Business
Porsche is selling its stakes in both Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group to a consortium led by HOF Capital, which also includes BlueFive Capital.
This means Porsche's 45% share in Bugatti Rimac and 20.6% in Rimac Group will soon belong to the new group if regulators give the green light.
The full handover should wrap up by the end of 2026.
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With this deal, the Rimac Group will take control of Bugatti Rimac and get fresh backing for future plans.
Mate Rimac thanked Porsche for helping build the joint venture and said he's excited to team up with new partners for what comes next.