Poseidon Aerospace raises $60 million to fund uncrewed 'Egret' test flight

Poseidon Aerospace just grabbed $60 million to help launch Egret, its uncrewed cargo plane, with a test flight planned for late 2026.

The funding, led by TQ Ventures and joined by Hanwha Asset Management, G Squared, and JAWS, will fuel Poseidon's push to make air cargo cheaper and more efficient.

Co-founders David Zagaynov and Parker Tenney are betting on fixed-wing planes with regular engines instead of pricier tech like vertical takeoff or hydrogen power.