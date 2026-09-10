Positron AI raises $875 million, valuation $5B, aims to challenge NVIDIA
Business
Positron AI just scored a massive $875 million in funding, bumping its valuation up to $5 billion (from $1.06 billion in February).
The company builds chips to run AI models, aiming to shake up NVIDIA's dominance in this space.
Positron AI funds Asimov completion
The new cash will go toward finishing their upcoming Asimov chip, set for production in 2027.
They also unveiled the Titan inference system, designed to handle huge AI models, and are rolling out their Atlas racks on Oracle Cloud.
Plus, some big-name investors like Forest Baskett and Gavin Baker are joining the board.