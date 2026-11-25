Rescue deals fell through mainly because of a £30 million loan issue, most of it owed to Poundland's owner, Gordon Brothers.

Several groups tried to step in and help out with offers to pay off part of the debt, but none could finalize things in time.

Meanwhile, Gordon Brothers is being called out for how they handled the sale process; critics say they let things get worse instead of saving jobs.

The company says it invested £85 million trying to keep stores open but admits that cash flow problems made it tough even to restock shelves for the holidays.