Poundland enters administration putting 11,000 jobs at risk before Christmas
Poundland, the well-known discount store chain, has gone into administration after its American owners couldn't find a buyer.
This puts around 11,000 jobs on the line and leaves staff and shoppers facing a lot of uncertainty, especially with Christmas just weeks away.
Gordon Brothers's £30 million loan stalls rescues
Rescue deals fell through mainly because of a £30 million loan issue, most of it owed to Poundland's owner, Gordon Brothers.
Several groups tried to step in and help out with offers to pay off part of the debt, but none could finalize things in time.
Meanwhile, Gordon Brothers is being called out for how they handled the sale process; critics say they let things get worse instead of saving jobs.
The company says it invested £85 million trying to keep stores open but admits that cash flow problems made it tough even to restock shelves for the holidays.