Power Grid Corporation of India committee approves ₹5,000 cr bonds
Business
Power Grid Corporation of India is looking to raise ₹5,000 crore by issuing bonds, as approved by its Committee of Directors for Bonds on September 18, 2026.
These unsecured, redeemable bonds will be proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE, making them accessible for investors.
Bonds carry 10-year term
The bonds come with a 10-year term and start getting paid back after four years.
There's a base issue of ₹1,000 crore but it could go up to ₹5,000 crore if there's enough demand.
The exact interest rate will be set after bidding wraps up online.
Meanwhile, Power Grid's stock saw a small jump recently, even though profits dipped slightly this quarter, showing the company is still a major player in India's power scene.