Power Grid Corporation of India committee approves ₹5,000 cr bonds

The bonds come with a 10-year term and start getting paid back after four years.

There's a base issue of ₹1,000 crore but it could go up to ₹5,000 crore if there's enough demand.

The exact interest rate will be set after bidding wraps up online.

Meanwhile, Power Grid's stock saw a small jump recently, even though profits dipped slightly this quarter, showing the company is still a major player in India's power scene.