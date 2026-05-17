Power Grid Corporation's Q4 profit jumps 10% YoY to ₹4,546cr

Power Grid Corporation of India has reported a nearly 10% increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter. The company's net profit stood at ₹4,546.33 crore, compared to ₹4,142.87 crore in the same period last year. The rise is mainly attributed to a significant increase in deferred tax credits during the quarter under review.

Financial details Decline in total income Power Grid's deferred tax credit for the March quarter stood at ₹5,179.80 crore, a sharp increase from just ₹19.98 crore in the same period last year. However, despite this boost in profit, the company's total income did decline to ₹11,970.69 crore during the quarter under review from ₹12,590.80 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Annual performance Increase in net profit for the full fiscal year For the fiscal year 2025-26, Power Grid's consolidated net profit increased to ₹15,927.95 crore from ₹15,521.44 crore in the previous fiscal. The company has also proposed a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share on a face value of ₹10 each (12.50% of paid-up share capital). This is in addition to an interim dividend of ₹7.75 per share that was paid for FY26 so far.

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