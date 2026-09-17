Practo names Jagnoor Singh CEO starting September 1 2026
Business
Practo, the digital health care platform, just picked Jagnoor Singh as its new CEO starting September 1, 2026.
After joining as COO in January 2025, Singh now steps up to lead Practo's strategy and international growth.
Meanwhile, founder Shashank ND is moving into the roles of managing director and executive chairman.
Singh to oversee Practo's global strategy
This leadership shake-up is all about taking Practo's global presence to the next level.
With experience from Bharti Airtel, Unacademy, and Oyo, Singh brings plenty to the table.
Singh will oversee Practo's strategy, growth, and operations across global markets.