Pragyawan Technologies plans ₹400cr IPO with Jains's 1.5cr share sale

Pragyawan earmarks ₹304.16cr for working capital

Most of the funds, about ₹304.16 crore, are set aside for working capital, with the rest going toward general corporate needs.

The company makes most of its money (76%) from skill development programs, while utility services bring in the other 24%.

For the nine months ending December 2025, Pragyawan reported ₹777 crore in revenue and ₹99 crore in profit.