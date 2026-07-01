Pragyawan Technologies plans ₹400cr IPO with Jains's 1.5cr share sale
Business
Pragyawan Technologies, a Noida-based company known for skill development and utility solutions, is gearing up to raise ₹400 crore through an IPO.
The plan includes both new shares and a sale of 1.5 crore shares by founders Puneet Jain and Shefali Jain.
There's also a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹80 crore, which will be adjusted from the final offer.
Pragyawan earmarks ₹304.16cr for working capital
Most of the funds, about ₹304.16 crore, are set aside for working capital, with the rest going toward general corporate needs.
The company makes most of its money (76%) from skill development programs, while utility services bring in the other 24%.
For the nine months ending December 2025, Pragyawan reported ₹777 crore in revenue and ₹99 crore in profit.