Pranav Constructions IPO priced at ₹124, oversubscribed 121 times
Pranav Constructions is making its stock market debut this Tuesday, pricing its IPO at the upper end of its ₹118-₹124 price band.
The response has been huge: investors oversubscribed the IPO by 121 times, and the stock is expected to list at around ₹176, giving early buyers a solid premium.
Pranav IPO proceeds to fund redevelopment
Big investors led the charge, with qualified institutional buyers subscribing 258.71 times and noninstitutional investors 208.21 times. Even retail investors showed strong interest.
The funds will go toward government and statutory approvals, additional FSI, alternate accommodation compensation, and hardship compensation for certain under-construction and upcoming redevelopment projects.
With a strong track record in Mumbai's redevelopment scene and an asset-light business model, analysts are optimistic but suggest keeping an eye on how projects play out after listing.