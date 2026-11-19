Pranay Manocha offers ₹46.7L referral for AI researchers, ₹7.94cr compensation
Pranay Manocha, co-founder of AI startup Symbal, is making waves by offering a ₹46.7 lakh ($50,000) referral bonus for anyone who can connect the company with researchers for its alignment and simulation teams.
If you land the job, you could earn total annual compensation of up to $850,000 (about ₹7.94 crore), along with significant equity, pretty huge for the AI world.
Symbal seeks RL and ML experts
Symbal is on the hunt for experts in reinforcement learning and large-scale machine learning, with team members from places like Meta Superintelligence and DeepMind.
The company already partners with Penn Medicine and the New York City Department of Education to automate several stages of hiring, including candidate sourcing, engagement, screening, and interview scheduling, especially in healthcare and enterprise services.