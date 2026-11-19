Pranay Manocha, co-founder of AI startup Symbal, is making waves by offering a ₹46.7 lakh ($50,000) referral bonus for anyone who can connect the company with researchers for its alignment and simulation teams.

If you land the job, you could earn total annual compensation of up to $850,000 (about ₹7.94 crore), along with significant equity, pretty huge for the AI world.