Pranjal Srivastava founded Bengaluru-based Zelmier to simplify government tender bidding
Pranjal Srivastava, a 26-year-old entrepreneur, founded Bengaluru-based Zelmier to take the headache out of government tender bidding.
His AI-powered platform pulls tenders from over 250 portals and matches businesses to the right opportunities, making it way simpler for companies to check if they qualify and submit their bids.
Subscription model, 144 users, 4 winners
Zelmier runs on a subscription model, with both free and paid plans (the top one is ₹24,000 per year).
Since launch, users have grown from 14 or 15 to 144 businesses; about 30% have already submitted bids through the platform and four businesses have already won a tender after bidding through Zelmier.
Next up: an automated browser tool for medium-sized businesses handling lots of tenders. With India's national e-Procurement platform alone recording 23.6 lakh tender notices in FY2025-26, Srivastava sees big potential ahead.