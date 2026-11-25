Zelmier runs on a subscription model, with both free and paid plans (the top one is ₹24,000 per year).

Since launch, users have grown from 14 or 15 to 144 businesses; about 30% have already submitted bids through the platform and four businesses have already won a tender after bidding through Zelmier.

Next up: an automated browser tool for medium-sized businesses handling lots of tenders. With India's national e-Procurement platform alone recording 23.6 lakh tender notices in FY2025-26, Srivastava sees big potential ahead.