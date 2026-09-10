Prasol Chemicals IPO oversubscribed with retail portion 1.22 times
Prasol Chemicals's IPO remained open until September 10, 2026, and got bids for 64,92,486 shares against 54,43,229 shares on offer.
Retail folks were extra keen, subscribing their portion 1.22 times, while non-institutional investors came in at 74%.
Looks like Prasol's debut caught plenty of attention.
Prasol IPO 80cr fresh 420cr OFS
The IPO included a fresh issue worth ₹80 crore and an offer for sale valued at ₹420 crore, with shares priced between ₹643 and ₹676.
About ₹60 crore will go toward paying off loans; the rest is earmarked for general business needs.
Prasol Chemicals, which makes over 150 specialty products, saw its profit after tax rise to ₹83.12 crore in FY26 from ₹43.57 crore a year earlier.
Share allotment happens on September 11, and you can expect listing on the NSE and BSE around September 16.