Prativa Mohapatra, 1st woman to lead Adobe India, steps down
Business
Prativa Mohapatra, who made history as the first woman to lead Adobe India, has decided to step away after nearly five years at the helm.
She shared on LinkedIn that she's taking a break before moving on to her next adventure.
Prativa Mohapatra credited with Adobe growth
Mohapatra helped drive Adobe India's growth across major platforms like Experience Cloud and Creative Cloud, and served on the Nasscom Executive Council.
Before Adobe, she held top roles at IBM.
In her farewell note, she thanked her team for their support and said she's grateful for the journey, though she hasn't revealed what's coming next yet.