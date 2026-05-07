Prativa Mohapatra: Adobe India drives 1-third of Adobe's global innovation Business May 07, 2026

Adobe's Indian team is behind about one-third of the company's worldwide innovation, including its Firefly AI tools, says Prativa Mohapatra, Adobe India vice president and managing director.

With 8,000 employees in India, Adobe is helping businesses rethink how they work and use smart AI tools, showing just how much AI is reshaping software and everyday business.