Prativa Mohapatra: Adobe India drives 1-third of Adobe's global innovation
Business
Adobe's Indian team is behind about one-third of the company's worldwide innovation, including its Firefly AI tools, says Prativa Mohapatra, Adobe India vice president and managing director.
With 8,000 employees in India, Adobe is helping businesses rethink how they work and use smart AI tools, showing just how much AI is reshaping software and everyday business.
Adobe AI boosts fashion, jewelry, travel
Adobe's AI isn't just for finance anymore: it's booming in fashion, jewelry, and travel too.
These new uses help brands build loyalty with customers in creative ways.
Mohapatra points out that young shoppers especially are shaping online buying by staying involved at every step.