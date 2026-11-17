Prebudget talks led by Nirmala Sitharaman weigh LTCG tax change
The government is thinking about changing the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on stocks.
This came up in prebudget talks led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, after industry and market participants said the current 12.5% LTCG tax plus the securities transaction tax (STT) make investing less rewarding.
LTCG STT concerns deter foreign investors
People are worried this double tax could push investors away from Indian markets, especially those from abroad.
Some want the LTCG tax on listed shares gone completely, while others suggest a tiered system based on how long you hold your investment.
There's also talk of removing the STT on the cash segment or giving foreign portfolio investors a break from LTCG taxes.