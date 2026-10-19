Prediction markets give Anthropic 75% chance for 2026 IPO
Business
Anthropic, a leading AI company, is now the top pick for a big IPO in 2026, with prediction markets giving it a 75% chance of officially announcing an IPO in 2026.
This comes after OpenAI decided to hold off on its own IPO this year because of concerns about AI safety.
Anthropic $1.5T, US IPOs down 33%
Even as Anthropic leads the pack, its valuation has slipped from $2 trillion to $1.5 trillion after slower revenue growth in the last quarter.
The whole US IPO scene is quieter too; new listings are down 33% from last year, as more tech companies rethink going public while safety questions hang over the industry.