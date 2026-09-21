Premier Energies opens India's largest 7 GW solar cell factory
Business
Premier Energies has opened a massive 7 GW solar cell factory in Andhra Pradesh, making it the largest in India.
With this, their total capacity jumps to 10.6 GW, helping meet the world's growing appetite for cleaner, more efficient solar power.
Plant supports India's 500 GW push
Built on time and within its ₹3,293 crore budget, the new plant supports India's push for 500 GW of installed non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
It features smart automation and AI tools to boost efficiency.
Looking forward, Premier Energies plans to invest even more, expanding into key parts of the supply chain and exploring new tech like energy storage systems.