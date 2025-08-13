Next Article
Premier Explosives shares jump 15% on robust earnings
Premier Explosives's shares shot up over 15% to ₹492 on Wednesday, thanks to a big boost in profits and a growing order book.
Net profit more than doubled to ₹15 crore, and revenue climbed 72% to ₹142 crore—mostly from defense and space projects, which made up 86% of sales.
Order book up 32% to ₹989 crore
A bigger order book (up 32% to nearly ₹989 crore) means the company has plenty of work lined up, especially with defense contracts making up most of it.
Even though higher material costs squeezed margins a bit, investors are feeling upbeat.
The board's plan to raise ₹300 crore for future growth is also catching attention—so despite last month's dip, the stock is bouncing back as confidence returns.