Premier Explosives shares jump 15% on robust earnings

Order book up 32% to ₹989 crore

A bigger order book (up 32% to nearly ₹989 crore) means the company has plenty of work lined up, especially with defense contracts making up most of it.

Even though higher material costs squeezed margins a bit, investors are feeling upbeat.

The board's plan to raise ₹300 crore for future growth is also catching attention—so despite last month's dip, the stock is bouncing back as confidence returns.