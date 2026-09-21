President Donald Trump may meet Masoud Pezeshkian as oil falls
Business
Oil prices have fallen for the fourth day straight, something not seen since June. Brent crude is hanging around $101 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate has slipped below $98.
This steady fall is happening while diplomatic efforts continue, with President Trump possibly meeting Masoud Pezeshkian at the U.N. soon.
Saudi Aramco tells Europe no crude
President Donald Trump could meet Masoud Pezeshkian at the U.N. soon.
Even with tensions in the Middle East, oil shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz are actually up to a six-month high.
Still, it's not all smooth sailing. Saudi Aramco has told refining customers in Europe they will be allocated no crude next month under long-term agreements after the interruption, showing that supply risks aren't going away anytime soon.