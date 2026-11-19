President Donald Trump's September investments in NVIDIA Palantir SpaceX questioned
President Donald Trump made some eye-catching moves in September 2026, buying shares in NVIDIA and Palantir, and shares and debt in SpaceX, right around the time Palantir and SpaceX landed major federal contracts.
Financial disclosures show he made 751 purchases and sales worth between roughly $40.9 million and $148.1 million, raising fresh questions about how closely his personal finances and government business might be linked.
Palantir $42.5 million, SpaceX NASA, NVIDIA probe
Palantir scored $42.5 million in government deals soon after Trump invested, while SpaceX got a huge NASA contract expansion.
Congress is also looking into NVIDIA's relationship with Trump because of its then-CEO's ties to a woman suspected of spying for China.
The timing has raised eyebrows about possible conflicts of interest, even though White House spokesman Davis Ingle says Trump's portfolio is independently managed and that all investment decisions are made entirely by independent managers.