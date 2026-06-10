President of India approves REC merger with Power Finance Corporation Business Jun 10, 2026

After just over seven years, the president of India has officially approved the merger of REC Ltd with Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

With the Ministry of Power conveying the President of India's approval on June 10, 2026, PFC will now take over all REC's assets and liabilities once the merger is made effective, meaning REC as a company will no longer exist once the merger is made effective.