'Dahi-cheeni' before Budget: President's gesture for FM and its significance

Importance

A customary good-luck gesture

The traditional gesture of serving dahi-cheeni is considered a symbol of good luck and auspicious beginnings. It sets a positive tone ahead of a crucial task. Deeply rooted in Indian tradition, it is commonly performed before undertaking something important. Finance Minister is set to present her ninth Budget in Parliament today (February 1, 2026). Notably, this also marks the first time in India's fiscal history that the Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday.