'Dahi-cheeni' before Budget: President's gesture for FM and its significance
What's the story
Ahead of the Union Budget presentation, President Droupadi Murmu performed a customary ritual by offering dahi-cheeni (curd and sugar) to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The gesture was made during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 1. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was also present during this auspicious occasion.
Importance
A customary good-luck gesture
The traditional gesture of serving dahi-cheeni is considered a symbol of good luck and auspicious beginnings. It sets a positive tone ahead of a crucial task. Deeply rooted in Indian tradition, it is commonly performed before undertaking something important. Finance Minister is set to present her ninth Budget in Parliament today (February 1, 2026). Notably, this also marks the first time in India's fiscal history that the Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday.
Budget preparations
Finance Minister carries 'bahi-khata'
Ahead of her meeting with President Murmu, Sitharaman was seen carrying her signature bahi-khata. The tablet, wrapped in a red-colored cloth with a golden national emblem on it, is described in the source article. This indicates her preparedness to discuss the contours of the Budget proposals with President Murmu.