President Trump calls AI safety 'hoax,' urges US AI leadership
Business
At the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, President Donald Trump brushed off worries about AI, calling safety concerns a "hoax."
Chatting with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Trump said, "The robots will not be taking over. The AI will not be taking over the rest of the world. The whole thing is a hoax." and pushed for the US to keep leading in AI so it doesn't fall behind China.
Trump highlights AI data centers' importance
Trump sees AI data centers as crucial for America's growth and global power.
While some tech leaders want more rules and independent checks on advanced AI, Trump argued that too much regulation could give China an edge.
Huang agreed on keeping US innovation strong, but also wants progress to be safe for everyone.