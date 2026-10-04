President Trump defends Ohio's rapid data center buildout for AI
Business
At a rally near Dayton, President Trump defended the rapid buildout of massive data centers in Ohio, saying they're key for keeping the US ahead in the global AI game.
He warned that blocking these projects could let China pull ahead and encouraged support for Republican Sen. Jon Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
Residents fear bills from data centers
While data centers mean growth, locals worry about higher utility bills since these facilities use tons of power.
Trump backed Husted's plan to make sure data centers cover their own infrastructure costs, not regular people.
He promised if Republicans prevail this fall, they'll move fast on new rules to protect residents' wallets.
Several states are now rethinking how they support this booming industry.