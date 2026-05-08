President Trump leads CEOs to China next week for cooperation

Boeing seeks 500 jets, NVIDIA 0-market-share

Boeing is in talks with China for a huge aircraft sale, around 500 Boeing 737 Max jets, along with other wide-body aircraft, which would be its first major deal there since 2017.

On the tech side, NVIDIA's market share in China has fallen to zero. Still, CEO Jensen Huang remains hopeful about future business and supports exporting chips to keep the tech conversation going between both countries.