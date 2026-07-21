President Trump to announce tariffs likely keeping 10% global rate
Business
US President Donald Trump is gearing up to announce fresh tariffs on multiple countries, just as the current 10% global tariff is about to expire this Friday.
The new round will likely stick with the same 10% rate for now, while the administration figures out its bigger trade strategy.
US tariffs raise business concerns
The focus is on countries accused of unfair trade or national security risks, aiming to boost US manufacturing and tweak trade deals.
But businesses that depend on global supply chains are worried about higher costs and losing their edge, while economists warn that ongoing tariffs could mean pricier stuff for everyone.
Some experts say these moves might help US industries compete globally, but it's definitely a tense moment for both business and consumers.