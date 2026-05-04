President Trump unveils Strait of Hormuz plan as oil steadies Business May 04, 2026

Oil prices have leveled out (Brent is just under $109 a barrel, and WTI is over $102 a barrel) after President Trump announced a new plan to help ships from neutral countries safely pass through the tense Strait of Hormuz.

Starting Monday, the US will step in to guide stranded vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, hoping to keep things moving despite ongoing conflict with Iran.