Prime Day deals continue through June 27 starting at $10
Business
Prime Day might be officially over, but the deals are still rolling until June 27.
You can score discounts starting at $10 on everything from summer fashion and beauty picks to home gadgets, with brands like Medicube, Dr. Scholl's, and Levoit in the mix.
Highlights include clothing, beauty and discounts
Highlights include the super comfy Anrabess Loose Maxi Dress and Warners Wireless Bra, both favorites for all-day wear.
Beauty fans can grab L'Oreal Lumi Glotion or Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream.
There are also solid steals like Dlooda Bootcut Pants for $16 (down from $25) and Dr. Scholl's Sneakers at $75 (was $110), but don't wait if something catches your eye!