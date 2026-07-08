Prime Intellect raises $130 million Series A, valued at $1B
Business
Prime Intellect, a young startup making it easy for companies to create custom AI agents, just scored $130 million in Series A funding.
Backed by big names like NVIDIA Ventures, Intel Capital, and Dell Technologies Capital, the company, founded in 2024, is now valued at $1 billion.
Ramp's spreadsheet agent beats top models
Their all-in-one platform lets businesses quickly build AI tools tailored for specific tasks, without relying on outside labs.
Clients like Ramp and Zapier are already seeing results; Ramp's AI agent for spreadsheets even beat out top-tier models in speed and accuracy.
With more companies wanting secure, self-owned AI solutions, Prime Intellect is definitely one to watch.