Prime Video profitable and on track for tens of billions

Amazon's $8.5 billion buyout of MGM Studios in 2022 helped boost its movie game, with hits like Project Hail Mary pulling in $684 million at the box office.

Shows like The Boys and Reacher have also been massive draws, with the new season of Reacher grabbing 66 million viewers within its first month.

Plus, live sports, especially Thursday Night Football, the first six games of the 2026 season averaged 17.7 million viewers.

It looks like Prime Video isn't slowing down anytime soon.