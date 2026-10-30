Prime Video profitable and on track for tens of billions
Business
Prime Video just hit a big milestone: Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy says the streaming service is on track to generate tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue and has become profitable on its own.
This marks a huge shift.
Amazon's $8.5B buyout boosts Prime Video
Amazon's $8.5 billion buyout of MGM Studios in 2022 helped boost its movie game, with hits like Project Hail Mary pulling in $684 million at the box office.
Shows like The Boys and Reacher have also been massive draws, with the new season of Reacher grabbing 66 million viewers within its first month.
Plus, live sports, especially Thursday Night Football, the first six games of the 2026 season averaged 17.7 million viewers.
It looks like Prime Video isn't slowing down anytime soon.